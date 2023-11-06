Advertisement
Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren looks forward to new ACC schedule

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren is happy to play Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina, for the next seven years in ACC action.

Doeren hopes a "state champion" trophy will get created with the revamped ACC schedule. The Wolfpack play at Wake Forest this Saturday, which has been a tricky place to play over the years. WFU won 45-42 in Winston-Salem on Nov. 13, 2021.

Since 2001, the Wolfpack has posted a 2-9 record in games played at Wake Forest, with wins in 2001 and 2015.

