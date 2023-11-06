Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren looks forward to new ACC schedule
NC State coach Dave Doeren is happy to play Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina, for the next seven years in ACC action.
Doeren hopes a "state champion" trophy will get created with the revamped ACC schedule. The Wolfpack play at Wake Forest this Saturday, which has been a tricky place to play over the years. WFU won 45-42 in Winston-Salem on Nov. 13, 2021.
Since 2001, the Wolfpack has posted a 2-9 record in games played at Wake Forest, with wins in 2001 and 2015.
