NC State coach Dave Doeren has seen a lot of change with his team and profession since he last talked to the media two weeks ago.

The Wolfpack had their scrimmage last week and he's pleased with how the depth and starters have developed in the front seven of the defense. NC State has added some important football recruits, which he eluded to since he can't say their names.

Doeren also has seen the radical change of various conferences this month and the ripple effect it has had on college football.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference.