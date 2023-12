NC State coach Dave Doeren is happy to play Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 on ESPN in Orlando, Fla.

Doeren has been to Orlando several times in the past for bowl game experiences, and the team could have the options of spending free time at Disney World, Universal or Sea World. Doeren expects his 9-3 squad to lead the country in having fun before turning its attention to playing an 8-4 Kansas State squad that recently lost star quarterback Will Howard and others players to the NCAA transfer portal.

The Wolfpack will be gunning for their 10th win and close out the season with an improbable six-game winning streak.

