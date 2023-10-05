NC State coach Dave Doeren is hoping the change in quarterbacks will energize the offense.

NC State is switching from sixth-year senior Brennan Armstrong to sophomore MJ Morris, and Doeren expects an uptick in energy or excitement. He is challenging each position group to improve and be ready. That can go from eliminating poor penalties to having the offensive line making everybody's job better with improved blocking.

Doeren also is glad to have redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon and junior safety Devan Boykin back healthy, solidifying those two important spots.

The Wolfpack host 4-0 Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday and Doeren talked about the psychology involved for the Thundering Herd. When Doeren was at Northern Illinois, he circled games against high major porgrams.

Click below to watch the video: