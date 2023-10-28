NC State coach Dave Doeren had a lot to say following the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over Clemson on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Maybe the most important aspect is what he said at the end of his press conference on how he invited 12-year-old Payton Gibbs as an honorary coach, who is on the spectrum of autism in raising awareness for her cause.

Gibbs was on the sidelines near her father at Golden Gate High in Naples, Fla., but was recently removed by the Collier County school district, much to the chagrin of Doeren. The district said she could sit in the press box or a protected area.

In-between talking about Gibbs and the Wolfpack key win to improve to 5-3, Doeren also broke down why he was fired up against ESPN's guest picker Steve Smith Sr., who was on College GameDay, which was in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the Oregon at Utah game. Smith, who starred at Utah and with the Carolina Panthers, bothered Doeren, who used the postgame media session to challenge Smith's perceptions.

