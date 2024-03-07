Spring football is about having the younger players show what they have learned, and what they need to in the future.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said between spring practices and fall camp in August, the younger offensive lineman will be battling for spots, both in the starting lineup and in the two-deep. NCSU is a little short-handed due to injuries this spring, so Doeren pointed to early-enrolling freshman center Robby Martin as getting key reps. This spring will also be big for redshirt freshman guard Kamen Smith and the healthy return of Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo.

Another competitive spot is at cornerback opposite of senior Aydan White. Sophomore Brandon Cisse will get his opportunity after playing the "dime" position last year.

Doeren also talked about how Signing Day will be Dec. 4, the changes in how schools can recruit the portal next December, the path of some college assistants are taking to the NFL, and how NIL opportunities mix with what NC State has done in the past in various sports involving ALS, Alzheimers or GiGi's Playhouse.

Click below to watch the press conference: