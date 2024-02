NC State shot 6 of 15 from the free-throw and that proved to be the difference Wednesday in a close loss against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers in turn made 18 of 20, including two huge ones down the stretch by freshman point guard Jaland Lowe with 5.7 second remaining.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts said following the game that a lot of things could be used to nit-pick the loss, but it really came down to making more free throws. NCSU guard D.J. Horne made 4 of 5 at the line, bu the rest of the team was 2 of 10.

