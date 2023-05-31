GREENSBORO — The class of 2027 is very much in its infancy, but four players showcased their skills in the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game.

Point guard Keyshawn Herring of Kinston, N.C., wing King Nelson, who is expected to attend The Burlington (N.C.) School, wing Jeremiah Freeman-Johnson of Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian and forward of Soloman Bratton of Atlanta, Ga., all took part May 20 at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

Herring was impressive with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals in a 121-111 victory.

Freeman-Johnson was smooth from the perimeter with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win.

Gibson, who has been a standout with Team United 15s traveling team this spring, had nine points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the loss. Bratton added six points, one rebound and two steals.

Click below to watch the highlights: