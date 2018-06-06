Junior power forward Isaiah Todd had high major Division I offers while in the eighth grade, but has had an interesting journey since then.

Todd is originally from Baltimore, Md., but ended up attending Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High his first two years, but has relocated to Raleigh Trinity Academy for his junior year.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the country in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has kept recruiting at arm's length. However, NC State offered him July 17, 2017, and he unofficially visited for a Wolfpack football game Sept. 30 against Syracuse.

Todd, who plays for Team Loaded NC on the adidas circuit, is traveling teammates with NC State targets Jae'lyn Withers, a senior four-star power forward from Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High. NC State assistant coaches watched Todd, Withers and sometimes Walkertown (N.C.) High junior point guard Jalen Cone (who is now with Team Loaded VA 17s) during the two April evaluation periods.

With Todd at Raleigh Academy, it will become much easier to recruit him and have him unofficially visit.

Click below to watch him in action from events this spring:

