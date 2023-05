GREENSBORO — West Charlotte (N.C.) High has a long tradition of producing talented basketball players.

Freshman wing Markus Kerr could be next and he showed why during the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. He currently has offers from College of Charleston and North Carolina A&T, but that list will explode once college coaches see him play with Team United 15s traveling team in the future.

Kerr had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in the 121-111 victory, and added a pair of three-pointers.

Click below to watch the highlights: