Video highlights: Jarin Stevenson at Josh Level Classic
GREENSBORO — Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson has some big decisions to make in the next few months.
Stevenson has toyed with the idea of graduating a year early, but not every school recruiting him has room for him to do so. Stevenson is considering NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama and Missouri, among others.
Stevenson had 10 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block in helping his team win Saturday night at the Josh Level Classic in Greensboro, N.C.
