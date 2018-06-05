TheWolfpacker.com

Columbia (S.C.) Lower Richland senior small forward Christian Brown recently announced his top seven colleges, and NC State was included.

Brown, who officially visited UNLV this past weekend, is also considering NCSU, Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Seton Hall. Rivals.com ranks him as a five-star prospect and No. 27 overall in the country.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and asssistant coach Takayo Siddle zeroed in on Brown in April 2017, shortly after being hired. Brown had visited NCSU twice unofficially in 2015. He followed up with a third unofficial visit Sept. 30 this past fall.

Rivals.com recently shot Brown in action with the Upward Stars traveling team on the adidas circuit. Click below to watch the 6-foot-6, 200-pounder in action.

