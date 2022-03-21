Video: Four-star WR Noah Rogers breaks down his recruitment
FORT MILLS, S.C. — Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers has numerous schools going after him, including NC State.
The Rivals.com four-star standout gives an overview of the top schools that are recruiting him.
Click below to watch the video:
