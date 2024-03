Duke coach Jon Scheyer was faced with a dilemma pretty early in Monday's game against NC State at PNC Arena.

NC State senior center D.J. Burns was able to get Duke sophomore post player Kyle Filipowski into early foul trouble with two fouls. Scheyer turned to reserves Ryan Young, a senior, and freshman Sean Stewart to battle massive Burns.

Scheyer elected to not double-team Burns and concentrated on limiting NC State's free looks on the perimeter. The move paid off with NCSU going 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and Duke pulled away for a 79-64 win.

