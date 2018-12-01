Vanderbilt

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Nickname: Commodores

2017-18 record: 12-20 overall, 6-12 SEC

2017 postseason: None

Head coach: Bryce Drew eighth year overall (160-86) and third year at Vanderbilt (36-37)

Vanderbilt overview: Vanderbilt welcomed a decorated recruiting class and a pair of ACC transfers, but a season-ending knee injury to star freshman point guard Darius Garland has altered the Commodores outlook.

Garland was averaging 19.8 points per game through the first four games before going down two minutes into the Kent State game.

Vandy went with a “big lineup” in the next game, which was a 120-85 win over Savannah State last Tuesday.

Backcourt: The playmaking responsibilities have fallen to sophomore guard Saben Lee in light of Garland’s injury. The Phoenix native impressed last year in averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game, and he shot 30.7 percent from three-point land.

Lee has improved his scoring but is shooting just 2 of 12 on three-pointers through the first six games. He has scored in double figures the last four contests, including 17 points in a 79-70 win over Liberty on Nov. 19. Lee has dished out at least four assists in four contests this season.

Who plays with Lee in the backcourt is a good question. Vanderbilt started former Notre Dame transfer Matt Ryan, a redshirt junior, and senior Joe Toye against Savannah State, but both are forwards.

Ryan has always been a good three-point shooter and that hasn’t changed. He is shooting 41.0 percent from three-point land and is averaging 10.2 points and 4.0 rebounds a contest. He opened the season with 16 points and four three-pointers in a 92-79 win over Winthrop.

Sophomore guard Maxwell Evans could be the long-term answer, and he had 16 points in 26 minutes in the last game. The 6-2, 192-pounder is averaging 5.6 points in 12.0 minutes per game and is shooting an impressive 42.9 percent on three-pointers.

Freshman wing Aaron Nesmith of Charleston, S.C., is another long-term option. He erupted for 20 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes against Savannah State. The 6-6, 213-pounder is averaging 8.0 and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.

Frontcourt: Shittu was ranked No. 7 in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2018 and was one of the top rebounders in the class.

There was some doubt on when Shittu would play this season after tearing his ACL last January. The Canadian has adjusted smoothly to college basketball and had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the 82-78 win at USC on Nov. 11. He has scored at least 14 points in five of six games, and has a pair of double-doubles. The physical post player is shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 65.7 percent at the free-throw line.

The aforementioned Toye entered college with impressive prep credentials, but it has taken him some time to have everything come together. He has improved from 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last year to 12.3 points and 4.8 boards a game as a senior. He is shooting 38.5 percent on three-pointers and 51.1 percent from the field.

Toye has scored between 12 and 16 points in all but one game this season, including 16 points and nine boards in the win over USC.

Junior post player Clevon Brown gives Vanderbilt a shot-blocking presence when he is in the game. He had four blocks against Savannah State and three against Liberty. He isn’t much of an offensive presence, and had a season-high eight points plus four boards in 18 minutes against USC.

Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyers gives Vanderbilt an athletic option. The 6-8, 217-pounder is averaging 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. He had 10 points, six boards and five assists against Savannah State.

Freshman center Yanni Wetzell of Auckland, New Zealand, has come off the bench to average 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The 6-10, 240-pounder had 15 points and seven rebounds in the win over Savannah State.

