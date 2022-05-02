Utah transfer Dusan Mahorcic selects NC State

Mahorcic officially visited NC State on April 29-30. The 6-foot-10, 226-pound Mahorcic will compete with with sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona for minutes at center. Opposing centers had a field day against Wolfpack injury-ridden frontcourt last year en route to going 11-21 overall. NC State coach Kevin Keatts has been the point man on his recruitment.

Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game for the Utes last year, but his season came to an end after he was suspended Jan. 29, and subsequently kicked off the team Feb. 12. His last game came at Washington State on Jan. 26.

The native of Belgrade, Serbia, has been well traveled since arriving in the U.S. during high school. He averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.5 blocked shots per game at Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame. Mahorcic enrolled at nearby Lewis University his freshman year in Romeoville, Ill., which is a little under 40 miles from Niles. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, but he elected to transfer after the season.

Mahorcic landed at Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College in 2019, where he averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest. That helped him get in position to transfer to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Mahorcic had a productive junior year at Illinois State in 2020-21 and averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. He shot an impressive 59.1 percent from the field. He scored a season-high 20 points plus nine rebounds in a 94-87 double-overtime loss vs. Northern Iowa on Feb. 27, 2021. He had a pair of double-doubles for points and rebounds, and had four games where he grabbed at least 10 boards.