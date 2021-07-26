Updated look ahead: NC State Wolfpack baseball lineup

There are still reasons to be optimistic about NC State baseball’s pitching going forward to the 2022 season, but there remain many questions potentially facing the lineup after the MLB Draft, especially after a couple of potential options over the weekend opted to sign pro contracts rather than play for the Wolfpack. This Sunday represents the deadline for teams to sign draftees, and there are still three more with Wolfpack ties that have the potential option to either join there respective MLB teams or play for NC State. Here’s a look at how that lineup may play out:

Massive departures

Jonny Butler is moving on after his All-American season. (NCAA)

The MLB Draft claimed the following starters from NC State: • Leftfielder Jonny Butler • Centerfielder Tyler McDonough • First baseman Austin Murr • Designated hitter Terrell Tatum • Shortstop Jose Torres • Catcher Luca Tresh Joining that group of going pro is third baseman Vojtech Mensik, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Angels. Mensik started every game, hitting .239 with five homers and stealing 11 bases. Catcher Luca Tresh, who was drafted in the 17th round by the Kansas City Royals, much lower than anticipated, ended up receiving a $423,000 signing bonus, per MLB.com Jim Callis. That's roughly the equivalent of being the top pick in the fifth round. Tresh could have potentially returned to NC State, try to boost his stock and still have leverage in the 2022 MLB Draft, but when given the option of taking a signing bonus that high it became a riskier proposition. NC State would have certainly welcomed the return of Tresh, who hit 15 homers during the season and showed marked improvement behind the plate. The draft has also claimed a pair of recruits, although one has not yet signed. Junior college outfielder Trendon Craig had a big season at the plate for Louisburg (N.C.) College, hitting .420 in 143 at-bats with 14 homers and 11 doubles while also stealing 28 bases. He had an amazing on-base percentage of .546 and slugging percentage of .790. But Craig was picked in the 20th round by the Baltimore Orioles and officially signed over the weekend. Although first round draft pick Khalil Watson has not yet inked with the Miami Marlins, he is fully expected to bypass a collegiate career. The Wake Forest (N.C.) product was selected with the 16th overall pick.

What's returning

Along with Tresh's slide down the draft, the other surprise was that junior rightfielder Devonte Brown was not selected. Brown was one of three players to start every game for NC State in 2021. He hit 13 homers this year and had a .500 slugging percentage, but is also a patient batter that drew 34 walks and had an on-base percentage (.363) considerably higher than his batting average (.252). Also expected back is junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett, a strong glove with an impressive .991 fielding percentage and only two errors. He hit a respectable .251 this season with a homer, 11 doubles and 23 runs batted in. Freshman pitcher Sam Highfill was actually an accomplished hitter for Apex (N.C.) High before arriving at NC State and showed some of his skill with the bat by going 3 for 4 in the final game of the year at the College World Series in Omaha. Could Highfill be in line for an expanded role as a designated hitter or in the field on days he is not pitching? Freshman Noah Soles was a highly touted recruit in the 2019 class, and he turned down a chance to go pro after he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round. Soles was off to a good start as a rookie before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, going 9 of 15 at the plate with a pair of doubles and five RBI. In limited games in 2021, Soles though went 6 of 29 (.207 average) and struck out 10 times. Freshman infielder Carson Falsken was part of the famous Pack13 against Vanderbilt in the final game, and the speedy athlete legged out a bunt single, his third hit of the year in 15 at-bats spread across 10 games. In high school, Falsken set a single-season record in southern California with 26 stolen bases. Another freshman infielder that came to Raleigh with high expectations was Eddie Eisert, but he went 0 for 9 at the plate with a couple of walks. He did score each time he drew a base on balls. The only other players to get at-bats this year were second-year freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles (1 for 12) and redshirt junior catcher Danny Carnazzo (1 for 13). The latter was considered a prized junior college pickup when he inked with the Wolfpack, but he has entered the transfer portal. One-time ECU signee Trey Truitt enrolled at NC State in the fall but did not play.

Newcomers ready to help?