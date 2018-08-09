NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford would sometimes mention to defensive end Tyrone Riley that he’d project well on the other side of the line.

Ledford would know that move from his own personal experience, going from a defensive lineman at East Carolina to making the NFL at center. NC State had two players in the past, who made similar moves, end up making the NFl. Ted Larsen played defensive tackle his first two years at NC State before settling in at center, and he’s been in the league since 2010. J.R. Sweezy made his switch after college, going from accomplished defensive tackle at NC State, to guard in the NFL since 2012.

He admits playing tackle is not natural, but he has enjoyed the process.

“Coach Ledford has been talking to me about it for a long time,” Riley said. “He said he was in a similar situation. I just wanted to get on the field and play with my teammates.”

Now, that isn’t to say Riley will also make the NFL one day, but after being a reserve defensive end, he went to the Wolfpack coaches and asked if he could make the move to right tackle. Riley has the dimensions — he checks in at a listed 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds — and he has a great wingspan, which will help at his new position.

What he doesn’t have yet is playing experience. He missed the spring due to shoulder surgery, and has been on a crash course since being cleared this summer. Riley will try and challenge redshirt sophomore Justin Witt at right tackle this season.

“It feels great to be out there, especially on the O-Line,” Riley said. “They have welcomed me with open arms, so it’s great to be playing with them and competing.

“It was really tough [missing the spring] not being out there with my teammates and competing. I was down, but my teammates did a good job of keeping me up.”

Riley tried to learn the nuances of being a right tackle during his rehab, but that wasn’t always easy.

“I could do a lot of footwork and stuff like that,” Riley said. “I did a lot of drills, watched a lot of film and tried to learn the plays. It definitely translated [in practice this past week].”

Some might think learning an offensive playbook is harder to learn than the defensive one, but Riley said that isn’t the case. His new buddies on the offensive line might argue with him on that one.

“It is definitely defense because you have a lot of checks,” Riley said. “It didn’t take me too long with all the film study and people helping me. It was pretty easy.”

Riley jokes about the reactions he sometimes gets from his buddies on the defensive line when he is blocking them. Of course, he has some good inside info on defensive ends Darian Roseboro and James Smith-Williams.

“They’ll go, ‘Now you know how it feels to be an offensive lineman,’” Riley said. “You do have to hold them a little bit. It does feel great. I am excited about it.”

The Savannah, Ga., native has come a long way since being a 210-pound linebacker in high school at Calvary Day School, who also was quite effective for his school in basketball. He never played the offensive line in high school.

“I played safety and my senior year linebacker,” Riley said. “I found out that I’d play D-Line [in college], so I played some D-Line [in high school], but mostly linebacker and a little bit of safety.”

Riley had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack [against Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson] in 24 games played his first two years. He also blocked a punt last year against Boston College. However, Riley only played on defense in five games for 32 snaps, and that is when he went to the coaches and asked for a position change.