Turns out, NC State was battling another school for Miller when he arrived on campus for his official visit June 23.

When three-star offensive tackle Triston Miller from Charlotte Country Day announced his verbal commitment to NC State on June 29, it surprised many who were probably betting on North Carolina.

“Going into the visit they were actually No. 2 behind Arkansas, but by midway through the visit they were No. 1,” Miller explained. “My time with Coach [Dwayne] Ledford on the official visit really pushed things over the top with NC State.”



The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Miller was back in Raleigh for the Alpha Wolf Showcase July 27. So were the other four soon-to-be additions to the offensive line, which position coach Ledford has called the “Band of Brothers.” NC State has commitments from three-stars Ikem Ekwonu of Charlotte Providence Day, Zovon Lindsay from Fayetteville Trinity Christian, Timothy McKay from Raleigh Wakefield and Dylan McMahon from Savannah (Ga.) Christian School.

“It felt great,” Miller noted. “Being with the Band of Brothers, with the offensive linemen, we all got along really well. We all clicked together really well. I felt that further strengthened my commitment.”

Indeed, Miller said that his recruiting is over and he has no plans to take any more visits. He looks forward to attending NC State’s home games against West Virginia Sept. 15 and Florida State Nov. 3, and would not be surprised if he ended up at more contests throughout the fall.

Miller will not be enrolling early at NC State and is undecided over whether or not he will play one more season of basketball.

“It was a crazy journey because there was a point where I was kind of questioning myself and what I was doing,” Miller admitted. “All that made me do was work even harder. Being at the point where I am at now where I know I am going to a top-notch, Division I school in the ACC, it makes it all worth it.”

Rivals.com rates Miller the No. 25 player in the state and the No. 65 offensive tackle nationally.