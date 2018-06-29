After taking official visits to Arkansas, Kentucky, NC State and North Carolina, three-star offensive tackle Triston Miller from Charlotte Country Day made a verbal commitment to the Wolfpack Friday night.

Miller is the top-rated offensive line prospect in the state. He is also rated the No. 65 offensive tackle nationally in the 2019 class and the No. 25 player from North Carolina. Miller, 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, committed originally to Wake Forest last December but then opened up his recruitment in February.

He was recruited to NC State by tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner. His official visit to Raleigh came the weekend of June 21-23, shortly before the summer dead period started. In addition to the other schools he visited, Miller also had offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

Miller is the 16th verbal commitment for NC State in the 2019 class, 12 of which have come from in-state prospects. Of those 12, 10 are ranked among the top 50 players in the state according to Rivals.com.

The Wolfpack could add more to that when four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Person High in Roxboro, N.C. announces his decision July 9. Harris is listed by Rivals.com as the No. 146 recruit regardless of position nationally, the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 4 prospect in the state.