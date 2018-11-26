Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Three of NC State’s top players have been invited to the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.

NC State sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley, fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury and fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt will represent the Wolfpack.

Finley has gone 275-of-408 passing for 3,380 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while completing 67.4 percent of his passes. The former Boise State transfer has blossomed in Raleigh, and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.

Finley has passed for over 300-plus yards in seven games this season, including a season-high 473 yards and three touchdowns in the loss at Syracuse.

Pratt, who missed the North Carolina game due to injury, leads the Wolfpack with 98 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries. Pratt has topped 10-plus tackles in six contests, including 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks against the Orange, which earned him ACC Player of the Week. He also won that award after getting 13 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and recovered fumble in the win over Boston College.

The 6-5, 300-pound Bradbury is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and the lone center on the list. He hasn’t allowed a quarterback pressure all season and has played all but 13 snaps.