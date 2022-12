Senior point guard Treymane Parker wasn’t recruited by NC State very long, but he knew he could reach his goals with the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Parker unofficially visited NC State on Oct. 30, and he didn’t take long to make a decision. He signed with NC State on Nov. 16 over offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State and North Carolina A&T. It simply just made sense for Parker.