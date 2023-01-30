NC State languished a year ago at 11-21 overall and last place in the ACC, and lost center Manny Bates to Butler and star guard Dereon Seabron to the NBA early. Toss in senior Jericole Hellems graduating and it was a major rebuilding process.

The transfer portal might make teams perform in one- or- two-year increments, but it can help change a program around.

NC State is one of the top five teams in the ACC at the moment, due in part to former transfers D.J. Burns (Tennessee/Winthrop), Jarkel Joiner (Cal-State Bakersfield/Ole Miss), Greg Gantt (Providence) and Casey Morsell (Virginia). The Wolfpack will only get strengthened when ex-transfers Jack Clark (La Salle) and Dusan Mahorcic (Illinois State/Utah) return from their respective injuries.

The Wolfpack carry a 17-5 record and 7-4 in the ACC into Wednesday’s home game against Florida State.

“Transfers are good, and you hate to say free agency, but you have the ability now to go out and find guys that completely fit your system,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you are recruiting a high school guy, you are hoping it translates to this level. With the transfer portal, you are able to see them play against other Division I teams, Power Five teams.”

Burns has delivered back-to-the-basket scoring and Joiner has been a leader and playmaker.

“He [Burns] gives us something we haven’t had in a long time,” Keatts said. “We can throw the ball inside and he’s a trusted passer. He can really find people.

“We really hit a home run with this kid [Joiner] because he’s a great person. He’s very focused and is good on and off the court. He’s great for your locker room.”

The top half of the ACC features teams that have built teams through the traditional model of high school recruiting and also through adding transfers.

• First-place Clemson features former Charleston and Boston College guard Brevin Galloway, but have mostly been built through prep recruiting, which has been a change in recent years for coach Brad Brownell.

• Second-place Virginia features East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner, Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin and Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas.

• Pittsburgh turn-around has been heavily dependent on transfers Blake Hinson (Ole Miss), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State/Texas Tech), Greg Elliott (Marquette), Nelly Cummings (Colgate) and Nike Sibande (Miami of Ohio).

• North Carolina’s two transfers include Pete Nance (Northwestern) and seldom-used Justin McKoy (Virginia).

The reality this season in the ACC, only three freshmen are averaging in double figures.

Duke post player Kyle Filipowski leads the ACC freshman at 15.8 points plus 9.4 rebounds per game. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz has been surprising at 15.2 points and 4.5 assists a contest and Notre Dame wing J.J. Starling is at 12.5 points a contest.

Contrast that with three of NC State’s top four scorers are from the transfer ranks and averaging over 10 points per game.

“Transfers are smart,” Keatts said. “They go out and do their homework. One guy can lead to another.”

When Clark (groin) and Mahorcic (knee) return, the Wolfpack will be able to have more offensive balance and depth.

“They both have injuries that are so nagging,” Keatts said. “Dusan’s injury was very similar to the one he had last year. When you injure the same body part a couple of times, it takes a little longer. Jack is dealing with the groin.

“Both of those guys at any moment could be ready. All it takes is five minutes or a cut a certain way to set them back.”