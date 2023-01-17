The NCAA transfer portal giveth and it taketh away. The initial FBS transfer portal window has had no shortage of excitement and drama. The window to enter the portal closes on Jan. 18 – a second window runs in the spring from April 15-30. Having said that, Rivals.com looks at how each team in the Atlantic Coast Conference is currently doing in the portal this offseason. MORE: BIG TEN REPORT | TRANSFER TRACKER

BOSTON COLLEGE

Ryan O'Keefe (AP Images)

In one word: Pivotal Key additions: WR Ryan O'Keefe (UCF), CB Khari Jackson (Arkansas), DL George Rooks (Michigan), RB Bhayshul Tuten (NC A&T). Key defections: QB Phil Jurkovec (Pitt), DB Jason Maitre (Liberty), DL Kivon Wright, DB CJ Burton (Charlotte). Our two cents: “This is an absolutely pivotal portal haul for Jeff Hafley, who needs to field a much-improved team going into his fourth season at BC,” said Justin Rowland of EagleAction.com. The team added length and versatility to the defense, and the hope is Ryan O'Keefe can make up for a lot of the production they will lose with Zay Flowers going to the NFL.

CLEMSON

Paul Tyson (AP Images)

In one word: Terrific Key additions: QB Paul Tyson (Arizona State). Key defections: QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), RB Kobe Pace (Virginia), DB Fred Davis (UCF). Our two cents: With so many veterans returning and another top 10 high school recruiting class, Clemson was up against the scholarship limit. The culture Dabo Swinney has built at Clemson is so strong that few key guys transfer out. As Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated.com told us, “Clemson is not someone who is going to run off players and just bring in talent for talent's sake.”

DUKE

Al Blades Jr. (AP Images)

In one word: Phenomenal Key additions: DB Al Blades Jr. (Miami), DB Myles Jones (Texas A&M), OL Jake Hornibrook (Stanford). Key defections: DB Tony Davis (EKU), WR Darrell Harding Jr. (Buffalo). Our two cents: Duke didn't lose anybody that really hurts the team, and the Blue Devils picked up some really talented guys. As Conor O’Neill of DevilsIllustrated.com told us, the new staff at Duke has developed “a good culture that brewed really quickly. And they're holding on to a lot of players.”

FLORIDA STATE

Jaheim Bell (AP Images)

GEORGIA TECH

Nate McCollum (AP Images)

In one word: Solid Key additions: LB Braelen Oliver (Minnesota), WR Christian Leary (Alabama), QB Haines King (Texas A&M). Key defections: WR Nate McCollum (North Carolina), QB Jeff Sims (Nebraska), OL Paula Vaipulu (North Texas). Our two cents: “I think Georgia Tech's done a nice job of addressing needs,” said Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com. “The players they lost were mostly expected losses. And they've added some nice pieces at linebacker, quarterback and receiver, where they needed some upgrades. I think they'll add some more pieces after the spring portal period as well.”

LOUISVILLE

Jamari Thrash (AP Images)

In one word: Exciting Key additions: WR Kevin Coleman (Jackson State), WR Jamari Thrash (Georgia State) and DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M). Key defections: OL Luke Kandra (Cincinnati), LB Dorian Jones (Cincinnati), RB Trevion Cooley (Georgia Tech). Our two cents: “Jeff Brohm and company have come in and hit the ground running, and they have significantly upgraded the roster through the transfer portal. When you look at who they added at wide receiver it's easy to see the success they're having right away at Louisville,” said Ty Spalding of CardinalSports.com.

MIAMI

Javion Cohen (70) (AP Images)

NORTH CAROLINA

Amari Gainer (AP Images)

In one word: Experience Key additions: WR Devontez Walker (Kent State), LB Amari Gainer (Florida State), DB Alijah Huzzie (East Tennessee State), WR Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech). Key defections: DB Tony Grimes (Texas A&M), DB Storm Duck (Penn State), DB Cam’Ron Kelly (Virginia), RaRa Dillworth (East Carolina). Our two cents: “I think North Carolina did a great job of filling its needs,” said Deana King of TarHellIllustrated.com. "The Tar Heels went after some guys that have a lot of experience and will fit their needs. I feel that they have kind of upgraded, based on the snaps. All of the guys they brought in have got a lot of experience."

NC STATE

Brennan Armstrong (AP Images)

In one word: Solid Key additions: QB Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), K Brayden Narveson (Western Kentucky), WR Dacari Collins (Clemson), DB Robert Kennedy (Old Dominion). Key defections: QB Devin Leary (Kentucky), WR Devin Carter (West Virginia), OL Joshua Harris (Mississippi) and Jalen Frazier (TBA). Our two cents: “They probably added more guys that will help with depth. Not everyone (additions) will be an immediate starter,” said Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpackCentral.com. “I could see them wanting a nose tackle, another wide receiver and another defensive back. Like a free safety/nickel type or strong safety. Some kind of safety.”

NOTRE DAME

Sam Hartman (AP Images)

In one word: Productive Key additions: QB Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), WR Kaleb Smith (Virginia Tech), DB Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State), DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Ohio State). Key defections: DL Jacob Lacey (Oklahoma) and Drew Pyne (Arizona State). Our two cents: “Notre Dame did a really good job of addressing needs in the portal,” said Tyler James of InsideNDSports.com. “Hartman should have a great impact on Notre Dame next season. I’m interested in seeing what potential Notre Dame can tap into with Harper and Jean-Baptiste.”

PITTSBURGH

Phil Jurkovec (AP Images)

In one word: Inconclusive Key additions: QB Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), DB Donovan McMillon (Florida), RB Derrick Davis (LSU), QB Christian Veilleux (Penn State). Key defections: QB Kedon Slovis (BYU). Our two cents: Things are still very fluid at Pitt and the Panthers could be adding to their receiver room, via the portal, in the near future. “They really need help at wide receiver this year,” said Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com. “They needed a starting quarterback and they got that with Jurkovec, and they built the quarterback room with Veilleux.”

SYRACUSE

Ja'Had Carter (AP Images)

In one word: Unfinished Key additions: DB Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), DB Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), DL Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), OL Joe More (Richmond). Key defections: DB Duce Chestnut (LSU), DB Ja’Had Carter (Ohio State), DL Steve Linton (Texas Tech). Our two cents: Syracuse has had quite a bit of upheaval this offseason. The Orange need to replenish their receiver corps after losing three wideouts to the portal. Syracuse also had to replace both of its coordinators when Robert Anae bolted for NC State and Tony White joined Nebraska’s staff.

VIRGINIA

Kobe Pace (AP Images)

In one word: Inconsistent Key additions: QB Tony Muskett (Monmouth), WR Malik Washington (Northwestern), OL Ugonna Nnanna (Houston) and RB Kobe Pace (Clemson). Key defections: QB Brennan Armstrong (North Carolina State), DB Fentrell Cypress II (Florida State) and WR Billy Kemp (Nebraska). Our two cents: “If the Hoos had been able to hold on to Daijon Parker, rather than letting him flip to Iowa well after he signed his grant-in-aid paperwork, this would’ve been a very different transfer ‘season.’" said Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com. "The talent they got was good but they really could’ve used Parker and maybe one more piece.”

VIRGINIA TECH

Kyron Drones (AP Images)

In one word: Upgrading Key additions: QB Kyron Drones (Baylor), Ali Jennings III (Old Dominion), DB Derrick Canteen (Georgia Southern) and RB Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T). Key defections: WR Kaleb Smith (Notre Dame), DB DJ Harvey (San Jose State) and DB Armani Chatman (North Carolina). Our two cents: "Kaleb Smith is a player the Hokies lost that they will feel,” said Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com. “Jennings is probably going to be a starting receiver and Drones is going to compete for the starting quarterback job. In the next few weeks or months here, they're still hoping to add another defensive lineman and another offensive lineman.”

WAKE FOREST

Rondell Bothroyd (AP Images)