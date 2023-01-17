News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-17 18:01:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Transfer portal: ACC report

Russ Wood • Rivals Transfer Portal
National Analyst

The NCAA transfer portal giveth and it taketh away.

The initial FBS transfer portal window has had no shortage of excitement and drama. The window to enter the portal closes on Jan. 18 – a second window runs in the spring from April 15-30.

Having said that, Rivals.com looks at how each team in the Atlantic Coast Conference is currently doing in the portal this offseason.

MORE: BIG TEN REPORT | TRANSFER TRACKER

BOSTON COLLEGE 

Ryan O'Keefe
Ryan O'Keefe (AP Images)

In one word: Pivotal

Key additions: WR Ryan O'Keefe (UCF), CB Khari Jackson (Arkansas), DL George Rooks (Michigan), RB Bhayshul Tuten (NC A&T).

Key defections: QB Phil Jurkovec (Pitt), DB Jason Maitre (Liberty), DL Kivon Wright, DB CJ Burton (Charlotte).

Our two cents: “This is an absolutely pivotal portal haul for Jeff Hafley, who needs to field a much-improved team going into his fourth season at BC,” said Justin Rowland of EagleAction.com. The team added length and versatility to the defense, and the hope is Ryan O'Keefe can make up for a lot of the production they will lose with Zay Flowers going to the NFL.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BOSTON COLLEGE FANS AT EAGLEACTION.COM

*****

CLEMSON 

Paul Tyson
Paul Tyson (AP Images)

In one word: Terrific

Key additions: QB Paul Tyson (Arizona State).

Key defections: QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), RB Kobe Pace (Virginia), DB Fred Davis (UCF).

Our two cents: With so many veterans returning and another top 10 high school recruiting class, Clemson was up against the scholarship limit. The culture Dabo Swinney has built at Clemson is so strong that few key guys transfer out. As Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated.com told us, “Clemson is not someone who is going to run off players and just bring in talent for talent's sake.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

DUKE 

Al Blades Jr.
Al Blades Jr. (AP Images)

In one word: Phenomenal

Key additions: DB Al Blades Jr. (Miami), DB Myles Jones (Texas A&M), OL Jake Hornibrook (Stanford).

Key defections: DB Tony Davis (EKU), WR Darrell Harding Jr. (Buffalo).

Our two cents: Duke didn't lose anybody that really hurts the team, and the Blue Devils picked up some really talented guys. As Conor O’Neill of DevilsIllustrated.com told us, the new staff at Duke has developed “a good culture that brewed really quickly. And they're holding on to a lot of players.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

FLORIDA STATE 

Jaheim Bell
Jaheim Bell (AP Images)

In one word: Quality

Key additions: DB Fentrell Cypress (Virginia), TE Jaheim Bell (South Carolina), DL Darrell Jackson (Miami), OL Jeremiah Byers (UTEP).

Key defections: DB Sam McCall (Texas A&M), LB Amari Gainer (North Carolina), WR Malik McClain (TBA) and RB Treshaun Ward (Kansas State).

Our two cents: “They’re not just grabbing guys,” said Bob Ferrante of The Osceola.com. “They’re grabbing quality guys and they’re developing them.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA STATE FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

*****

GEORGIA TECH 

Nate McCollum
Nate McCollum (AP Images)

In one word: Solid

Key additions: LB Braelen Oliver (Minnesota), WR Christian Leary (Alabama), QB Haines King (Texas A&M).

Key defections: WR Nate McCollum (North Carolina), QB Jeff Sims (Nebraska), OL Paula Vaipulu (North Texas).

Our two cents: “I think Georgia Tech's done a nice job of addressing needs,” said Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com. “The players they lost were mostly expected losses. And they've added some nice pieces at linebacker, quarterback and receiver, where they needed some upgrades. I think they'll add some more pieces after the spring portal period as well.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA TECH FANS AT JACKETSONLINE.COM

*****

LOUISVILLE 

Jamari Thrash
Jamari Thrash (AP Images)

In one word: Exciting

Key additions: WR Kevin Coleman (Jackson State), WR Jamari Thrash (Georgia State) and DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M).

Key defections: OL Luke Kandra (Cincinnati), LB Dorian Jones (Cincinnati), RB Trevion Cooley (Georgia Tech).

Our two cents: “Jeff Brohm and company have come in and hit the ground running, and they have significantly upgraded the roster through the transfer portal. When you look at who they added at wide receiver it's easy to see the success they're having right away at Louisville,” said Ty Spalding of CardinalSports.com.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LOUISVILLE FANS AT CARDINALSPORTS.COM

*****

MIAMI 

Javion Cohen (70)
Javion Cohen (70) (AP Images)

In one word: Solid

Key additions: OL Javion Cohen (Alabama), DB Davonte Brown (UCF), LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State), Matthew Lee (UCF).

Key defections: RB Jaylan Knighton (SMU), OL John Campbell (Tennessee), DB Avantae Williams (Maryland), DB Al Blades Jr. (Duke).

Our two cents: Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com told us that Miami has done “very well as far as getting veterans with starts at other programs, but the Hurricanes still need to fill spots at safety, defensive tackle and wide receiver.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

*****

NORTH CAROLINA 

Amari Gainer
Amari Gainer (AP Images)

In one word: Experience

Key additions: WR Devontez Walker (Kent State), LB Amari Gainer (Florida State), DB Alijah Huzzie (East Tennessee State), WR Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech).

Key defections: DB Tony Grimes (Texas A&M), DB Storm Duck (Penn State), DB Cam’Ron Kelly (Virginia), RaRa Dillworth (East Carolina).

Our two cents: “I think North Carolina did a great job of filling its needs,” said Deana King of TarHellIllustrated.com. "The Tar Heels went after some guys that have a lot of experience and will fit their needs. I feel that they have kind of upgraded, based on the snaps. All of the guys they brought in have got a lot of experience."

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

NC STATE 

Brennan Armstrong
Brennan Armstrong (AP Images)

In one word: Solid

Key additions: QB Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), K Brayden Narveson (Western Kentucky), WR Dacari Collins (Clemson), DB Robert Kennedy (Old Dominion).

Key defections: QB Devin Leary (Kentucky), WR Devin Carter (West Virginia), OL Joshua Harris (Mississippi) and Jalen Frazier (TBA).

Our two cents: “They probably added more guys that will help with depth. Not everyone (additions) will be an immediate starter,” said Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpackCentral.com. “I could see them wanting a nose tackle, another wide receiver and another defensive back. Like a free safety/nickel type or strong safety. Some kind of safety.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NC STATE FANS AT THEWOLFPACKCENTRAL.COM

*****

NOTRE DAME 

Sam Hartman
Sam Hartman (AP Images)

In one word: Productive

Key additions: QB Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), WR Kaleb Smith (Virginia Tech), DB Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State), DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Ohio State).

Key defections: DL Jacob Lacey (Oklahoma) and Drew Pyne (Arizona State).

Our two cents: “Notre Dame did a really good job of addressing needs in the portal,” said Tyler James of InsideNDSports.com. “Hartman should have a great impact on Notre Dame next season. I’m interested in seeing what potential Notre Dame can tap into with Harper and Jean-Baptiste.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

*****

PITTSBURGH 

Phil Jurkovec
Phil Jurkovec (AP Images)

In one word: Inconclusive

Key additions: QB Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), DB Donovan McMillon (Florida), RB Derrick Davis (LSU), QB Christian Veilleux (Penn State).

Key defections: QB Kedon Slovis (BYU).

Our two cents: Things are still very fluid at Pitt and the Panthers could be adding to their receiver room, via the portal, in the near future. “They really need help at wide receiver this year,” said Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com. “They needed a starting quarterback and they got that with Jurkovec, and they built the quarterback room with Veilleux.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PITTSBURGH FANS AT PANTHER-LAIR.COM

*****

SYRACUSE 

Ja'Had Carter
Ja'Had Carter (AP Images)

In one word: Unfinished

Key additions: DB Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), DB Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), DL Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), OL Joe More (Richmond).

Key defections: DB Duce Chestnut (LSU), DB Ja’Had Carter (Ohio State), DL Steve Linton (Texas Tech).

Our two cents: Syracuse has had quite a bit of upheaval this offseason. The Orange need to replenish their receiver corps after losing three wideouts to the portal. Syracuse also had to replace both of its coordinators when Robert Anae bolted for NC State and Tony White joined Nebraska’s staff.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SYRACUSE FANS AT CUSECONFIDENTIAL.COM

*****

VIRGINIA 

Kobe Pace
Kobe Pace (AP Images)

In one word: Inconsistent

Key additions: QB Tony Muskett (Monmouth), WR Malik Washington (Northwestern), OL Ugonna Nnanna (Houston) and RB Kobe Pace (Clemson).

Key defections: QB Brennan Armstrong (North Carolina State), DB Fentrell Cypress II (Florida State) and WR Billy Kemp (Nebraska).

Our two cents: “If the Hoos had been able to hold on to Daijon Parker, rather than letting him flip to Iowa well after he signed his grant-in-aid paperwork, this would’ve been a very different transfer ‘season.’" said Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com. "The talent they got was good but they really could’ve used Parker and maybe one more piece.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA FANS AT CAVSCORNER.COM

*****

VIRGINIA TECH 

Kyron Drones
Kyron Drones (AP Images)

In one word: Upgrading

Key additions: QB Kyron Drones (Baylor), Ali Jennings III (Old Dominion), DB Derrick Canteen (Georgia Southern) and RB Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T).

Key defections: WR Kaleb Smith (Notre Dame), DB DJ Harvey (San Jose State) and DB Armani Chatman (North Carolina).

Our two cents: "Kaleb Smith is a player the Hokies lost that they will feel,” said Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com. “Jennings is probably going to be a starting receiver and Drones is going to compete for the starting quarterback job. In the next few weeks or months here, they're still hoping to add another defensive lineman and another offensive lineman.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA TECH FANS AT HOKIEHAVEN.COM

*****

WAKE FOREST 

Rondell Bothroyd
Rondell Bothroyd (AP Images)

In one word: Inconclusive

Key additions: WR Walker Merrill (Tennessee), DL Bryce Ganious (Villanova), LB Jacob Roberts (North Carolina A&T).

Key defections: QB Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), QB Brett Griffis (James Madison), Rondell Bothroyd (Oklahoma), DB Gavin Holmes (Texas).

Our two cents: Two of Wake’s biggest losses - Hartman and Bothroyd - were not expected back. Hartman let the staff know this was his last season and Bothroyd had been in the program for five years. Wake Forest is very good at development and have done well with FCS players in the past.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WAKE FOREST FANS AT DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}