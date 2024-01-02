Advertisement
Tracking NC State football TV ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a look at where NC State stands after playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and then how some of the ACC teams have been doing during bowl season.

NC State football's 2023 TV ratings
Date Opponent TV network Weekly ranking Total views

Aug. 31

At Connecticut

CBS College Sports

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 9

Vs. Notre Dame

ABC

6th

2,930,000

Sept. 16

Vs. VMI

CW Network

27th

205,000

Sept. 22

At Virginia

ESPN

12th

1,592,000

Sept. 29

Vs. Louisville

ESPN

11th

1,890,000

Oct. 7

Vs. Marshall

CW Network

18th

386,000

Oct. 14

At Duke

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Oct. 28

Vs. Clemson

CW Network

18th

642,000

Nov. 4

Vs. Miami (Fla.)

ACC Network

N/A

Not NIelsen rated

Nov. 11

At Wake Forest

CW Network

23rd

289,000

Nov. 18

At Virginia Tech

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Nov. 25

Vs. North Carolina

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Dec. 28

Vs. Kansas State

ESPN

4,311,000
Notable ACC TV bowl ratings 
Game TV Network Weekly ranking Total viewers

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

ESPN

3,842,000

Louisville vs. USC

FOX

3,514,000

Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers

ESPN


2,999,000

Troy vs. Duke

ABC


2,666,000

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida

ESPN

2,351,000

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

ESPN


2,259,000

SMU vs. Boston College

ESPN

1,456,000

Syracuse vs. South Florida

ESPN

1,049,000

