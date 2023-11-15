Advertisement
Tracking 2023 NC State football TV ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.

NC State football's 2023 TV ratings
Date Opponent TV network Weekly ranking Total views

Aug. 31

At Connecticut

CBS College Sports

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 9

Vs. Notre Dame

ABC

6th

2,930,000

Sept. 16

Vs. VMI

CW Network

27th

205,000

Sept. 22

At Virginia

ESPN

12th

1,592,000

Sept. 29

Vs. Louisville

ESPN

11th

1,890,000

Oct. 7

Vs. Marshall

CW Network

18th

386,000

Oct. 14

At Duke

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Oct. 28

Vs. Clemson

CW Network

18th

642,000

Nov. 4

Vs. Miami (Fla.)

ACC Network

N/A

Not NIelsen rated

Nov. 11

At Wake Forest

CW Network

23rd

289,000
Notable ACC TV ratings 
Game TV Network Weekly ranking Total viewers

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State

ABC

4th

4,140,000

Georgia Tech at Clemson

ABC

11th

1,620,000

Virginia at Louisville

ESPN

12th

1,290,000

