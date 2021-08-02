Four-star athlete Rico Walker from Hickory (N.C.) High makes a compelling case for being considered the top player in the state’s 2023

Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Walker could play on either side of the ball in college. Offensively, he caught 13 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this spring for Hickory.

On defense, Walker added 37 tackles, including four for loss and a pair of sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered one and broke up a pass.

He also has good genes, as his father Ricardo played collegiately at Auburn.

The Tigers however are not currently heavily involved with Walker, but NC State is. He was at the Alpha Wolf Showcase on Sunday, marking his second visit to Raleigh.