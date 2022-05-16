Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman junior tight end Ben Marshall recently unofficially visited NC State this spring.

The lanky 6-foot-5, 220-pound Marshall came in early April, not long after Havelock (N.C.) High junior H-back Javonte Vereen gave his verbal commitment. Vereen will fill the “H” tight end position and NC State is exploring candidates for a potential “Y” spot for tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.