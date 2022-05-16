Tight end Ben Marshall about to begin camp season
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman junior tight end Ben Marshall recently unofficially visited NC State this spring.
The lanky 6-foot-5, 220-pound Marshall came in early April, not long after Havelock (N.C.) High junior H-back Javonte Vereen gave his verbal commitment. Vereen will fill the “H” tight end position and NC State is exploring candidates for a potential “Y” spot for tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news