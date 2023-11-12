A day after his visit to Columbia, the three-star prospect backed off his commitment from the Commodores and set a trio of official visits to Missouri , Tennessee , and NC State .

Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh came into his weekend visit with Missouri still committed to Vanderbilt .

Missouri: The Tigers extended an offer back on November 5th and Sensabaugh quickly responded with a visit this past weekend for Mizzou's 36-7 win over Tennessee. He'll return to Missouri the weekend of Dec. 15th.

Tennessee: Sensabaugh has already taken an unofficial visit to Knoxville earlier this season to check out the Vols. He also watched them in action this past weekend while he was at Missouri. The Vols are his latest offer, as defensive backs coach Willie Martinez extended one on Sunday, Nov. 12th. He'll take his official to Tennessee the weekend of Dec. 8.

NC State: The Wolfpack have been involved with Sensabaugh since the summer, where he picked up an offer after camping with their coaching staff. Their staff has remained in communication throughout his recruiting process and will get another chance to impress the talented senior on the weekend of Nov. 25th when the Wolfpack host North Carolina.

The Nashville native was a late-bloomer on the recruiting scene after being sidelined a majority of his junior season due to injury. He was fully healthy over the summer and flashed at Duke, NC State, and Vanderbilt camps, earning offers from all three programs before his commitment with the Commodores on June 20th.

However, his recruiting stock has continued to pick up throughout the fall as he's earned additional offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Stanford, Northwestern, West Virginia, Virginia, SMU, Missouri, and now Tennessee.

Sensabaugh also has a good pedigree as his father, Gerald, played defensive back for seven seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys and Jaguars. He started his career at East Tennessee State, but when they shut things down, he transferred to North Carolina.

Now, the talented 2024 prospect has hit the reset button on his overall recruiting process as he looks to find a new home.