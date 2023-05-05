Three-Point Stance: NFL Draft 2024, stock risers, underhyped prospects
Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on the next crop of NFL Draft prospects, 2024 stock risers and some prospects who haven't gotten enough hype yet.
1. Four East region prospects projected to go high in 2024 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft provided plenty of fireworks and many fond memories were sparked when hearing the names called last weekend, but the 2024 NFL Draft should be really exciting for players from the East region. Four of the projected top picks are from the area, and two of them were high school teammates.
USC quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams is the likely top pick and No. 1 overall prospect. He spent his high school career at Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, where his blindside was protected – for all but his senior year – by Penn State star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, a class of 2020 prospect.
Depending on how the chips fall, Fashanu, however, may not be the second overall pick in the draft. That slot may be for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Charlotte native, who was originally committed to Alabama, is a consensus top three prospect for next year's draft and is considered one of the Heisman frontrunners for the upcoming season.
It's completely reasonable to think Ohio State superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who played at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia - would have been the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft. The son of the Hall of Famer by the same name is very likely a top five pick next year, if all goes as planned.
2. Five 2024 prospects whose stock is on the rise.
Jaden Smith: Smith is a really interesting prospect as a linebacker, but he looks to be more promising as a pass rusher off the edge. Covering in space is not his forte and he does not have much experience doing so, but playing downhill between the hashes and coming off the edge as a blitzer will be his primary roles at the next level. Smith doesn’t have a huge frame like a prototypical edge rusher, but there is still a lot of room for him to fill out. USC and Kentucky are in good shape with him right now, but there is still some time for his recruitment to change direction.
Curtis Simpson: Pass rushing is the name of the game for Simpson, and he’ll be a major asset for whatever college program lands his commitment. A very lean 6-foot-4, Simpson is extremely explosive off the line of scrimmage and has a variety of pass-rushing moves to be able to get by offensive linemen and into the backfield. He has great length and there is a lot to like about his potential as an impact player in passing situations. North Carolina is in great shape in his recruitment right now.
Jani Norwood: The Tar Heels already have a very full offensive line class and Norwood looks like a very promising prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 300-pounds, Norwood plays a lot stronger than he appears at first glance. He does a great job controlling defensive linemen once he gets his hands on them and he has a very powerful punch. All of that, in addition to his lateral quickness, makes Norwood one of the more impressive offensive line prospects in the Carolinas this year.
Amaris Williams: Williams is a blank slate as a defensive line prospect and that’s a good thing for college coaches. He has rare quickness and explosiveness for a player his size, and his speed is also exceptional. On his film from last year, you can see Williams taking handoffs as a running back and breaking away from defenders in the open field. When it comes to his technique as a defensive lineman, there is still a lot for him to learn but his potential is through the roof.
Kwazi Gilmer: Gilmer is already a four-star, but he should be in the updated Rivals250. He has really impressed so far this spring on the 7-on-7 circuit. He has solid measurables as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver and he does a great job making plays in space. Gilmer has no issue breaking free of defenders in man coverage and he has the explosiveness to separate once he’s already in his route. UCLA, Stanford, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Michigan State are his top schools, so it's a good bet that he ends up staying on the West Coast.
3. Five prospects you'll be hearing more about.
Camp season is about to shift into high gear in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and that means some big-time players are about to enter the national consciousness. Here are a few names you'll be hearing more about soon enough.
Sah'nye Degraffenreidt: Degraffenreidt has been steadily adding Power Five offers this spring and more could be on the way. The 2025 receiver had some eye-popping catches this past season and appears to check the boxes when it comes to his measurables. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound New Jersey native said he runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, too. If his short-area quickness checks out on the camp circuit, many more schools could be pulling the trigger on an offer.
Sharlandiin Strange: Strange is already in the 2025 Rivals250, thanks to his impressive sophomore film. He plays with power and quickness, and his versatility should prove to be a valuable commodity at the next level. Once more verified information on Strange's athletic ability comes to light this spring, it's very likely his offer sheet catches up to his ranking.
Jude Okeleke: Just a rising sophomore, Okeleke is an intriguing prospect on the defensive line. The muscle-bound 6-foot-3 defensive tackle has no problem making his presence felt as Okeleke is quick at the snap and is hard to stop when he has momentum. Pittsburgh has offered, but he should have a lengthy offer sheet before his senior season comes around.
Renick Dorilas: Dorilas has a ton of potential as a receiver or defensive back but he'll likely end up in the secondary. Despite measuring in at 5-foot-11, Dorilas appears to have a very long wingspan and knows how to use it to make life difficult for receivers. If he can reach the ball, there is a good chance he ends up with the interception. It will be good to see if he has the quickness and footwork to match up with some of the more technically advanced receivers he'll face during the camp circuit.
David Rodriguez: There is a lot to like about Rodriguez, but there aren't many in the national media who have had a chance to get a good look at him. With solid height and length, the defensive back has good instincts and seems to be in the right place at the right time. On tape, Rodriguez looks like he should be a heavily recruited prospect, but the competition level is not very good. This camp season will offer Rodriguez the opportunity to answer those questions and put his skill set on display against the best the region has to offer.