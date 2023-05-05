1. Four East region prospects projected to go high in 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (AP Images)

The 2023 NFL Draft provided plenty of fireworks and many fond memories were sparked when hearing the names called last weekend, but the 2024 NFL Draft should be really exciting for players from the East region. Four of the projected top picks are from the area, and two of them were high school teammates. USC quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams is the likely top pick and No. 1 overall prospect. He spent his high school career at Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, where his blindside was protected – for all but his senior year – by Penn State star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, a class of 2020 prospect. Depending on how the chips fall, Fashanu, however, may not be the second overall pick in the draft. That slot may be for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Charlotte native, who was originally committed to Alabama, is a consensus top three prospect for next year's draft and is considered one of the Heisman frontrunners for the upcoming season. It's completely reasonable to think Ohio State superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who played at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia - would have been the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft. The son of the Hall of Famer by the same name is very likely a top five pick next year, if all goes as planned.

*****

2. Five 2024 prospects whose stock is on the rise.

Amaris Williams (Rivals.com)

Jaden Smith: Smith is a really interesting prospect as a linebacker, but he looks to be more promising as a pass rusher off the edge. Covering in space is not his forte and he does not have much experience doing so, but playing downhill between the hashes and coming off the edge as a blitzer will be his primary roles at the next level. Smith doesn’t have a huge frame like a prototypical edge rusher, but there is still a lot of room for him to fill out. USC and Kentucky are in good shape with him right now, but there is still some time for his recruitment to change direction. Curtis Simpson: Pass rushing is the name of the game for Simpson, and he’ll be a major asset for whatever college program lands his commitment. A very lean 6-foot-4, Simpson is extremely explosive off the line of scrimmage and has a variety of pass-rushing moves to be able to get by offensive linemen and into the backfield. He has great length and there is a lot to like about his potential as an impact player in passing situations. North Carolina is in great shape in his recruitment right now. Jani Norwood: The Tar Heels already have a very full offensive line class and Norwood looks like a very promising prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 300-pounds, Norwood plays a lot stronger than he appears at first glance. He does a great job controlling defensive linemen once he gets his hands on them and he has a very powerful punch. All of that, in addition to his lateral quickness, makes Norwood one of the more impressive offensive line prospects in the Carolinas this year. Amaris Williams: Williams is a blank slate as a defensive line prospect and that’s a good thing for college coaches. He has rare quickness and explosiveness for a player his size, and his speed is also exceptional. On his film from last year, you can see Williams taking handoffs as a running back and breaking away from defenders in the open field. When it comes to his technique as a defensive lineman, there is still a lot for him to learn but his potential is through the roof. Kwazi Gilmer: Gilmer is already a four-star, but he should be in the updated Rivals250. He has really impressed so far this spring on the 7-on-7 circuit. He has solid measurables as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver and he does a great job making plays in space. Gilmer has no issue breaking free of defenders in man coverage and he has the explosiveness to separate once he’s already in his route. UCLA, Stanford, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Michigan State are his top schools, so it's a good bet that he ends up staying on the West Coast.

*****

3. Five prospects you'll be hearing more about.

Renick Dorilas (Rivals.com)