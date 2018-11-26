Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

The ACC announced Monday morning that each of NC State’s starting offensive tackles — fifth-year senior Tyler Jones and redshirt sophomore Justin Witt — plus reserve nickel Freddie Phillips Jr. will miss half of the East Carolina game due to their roles in the post-game melee that occurred after NC State’s 34-28 overtime win at North Carolina.

NC State will be allowed to choose which half the players will miss.

Jones has started every game this season at left tackle, while Witt has started all but the Syracuse contest, which he missed with an injury. Redshirt junior Tyrone Riley played that contest against the Orange. Redshirt junior Emanuel McGirt Jr. is listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart.

Phillips’ contributions at NC State have mainly come on special teams.

All three were seen throwing punches during the skirmish. Four UNC players were also hit with similar suspensions that will be implemented in their season opener against South Carolina in Charlotte next fall.