{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 11:50:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Three NC State commits ranked in updated Rivals250

Nvmewl9kd14fazcdx6tk
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Csrjftdt1caqlhim6a7k
NC State senior defensive end commit Savion Jackson of Clayton (N.C.) High is ranked No. 120 overall in the country in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Clayton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Savion Jackson is NC State’s highest ranked verbal commit following the updated Rivals250 for the class of 2019 on Wednesday.

The 6-3, 245-pound pound Jackson, who picked NC State over South Carolina on June 13, 2018, is ranked No. 120 overall in the country. The strongside defensive end prospect went up three spots in the Rivals250, and is No. 9 nationally at his position.

The four-star talent is currently the No. 5 player in North Carolina in the class of 2019, but he'll get bumped up to No. 4 when those rankings are updated.

Senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris slid down five spots and is ranked No. 149 overall in the country by Rivals.com. The 6-4, 295-pounder from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High is ranked No. 6 in the state and is listed as the No. 6 defensive tackle nationally. Harris picked NC State over North Carolina, among others, July 9.

Senior defensive tackle C.J. Clark of New London (N.C.) North Stanly, who suffered a season-ending injury this fall, fell 23 spots to No. 184 overall in the country. The 6-3, 300-pounder picked NC State over Georgia and North Carolina June 18.

Clark is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in North Carolina and the No. 9 defensive tackle nationally.

The Wolfpack’s recruiting class is ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com.

