The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending
It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room.
The Wolfpacker War Room is brought to you by JFQ Lending.
As an exclusive offer, JFQ Lending will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all members of TheWolfpacker.com!
Please email NC State alum Hunter Claussen at hclaussen@jfqlending.com for more information. You can check out their website JFQLending.com, as well.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.
Some nuggets included this week:
• Why this season is Dave Doeren's best coaching job beyond the wins and losses.
• Where things stand with key recruiting targets from the transfer portal.
• The scuttlebutt on senior decisions.
• A tidbit on a future football schedule addition.
And more!
A premium subscription is needed to view the War Room. If not a member, click on the ad banner below to receive a 60-day free trial.
All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook