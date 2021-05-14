 The Wolfpacker war room: NC State football, basketball and recruiting scoop
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 15:09:07 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room presented by FranchiseCoach.net

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room.

The Wolfpacker War Room is brought to you by FranchiseCoach.net.

Take advantage of Adam Goldman's FREE SERVICE to help narrow your focus to the best three brands to match your franchising needs.

Please email Adam at agoldman@franchisecoach.net for more information. You can check out their website FranchiseCoach.net, as well.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The latest on a potential May decision for four-star QB MJ Morris.

• Which prospects would be better for NC State to be making decisions sooner and which ones later.

• More on guard Terquavion Smith's rankings drop.

• Why an interesting offseason awaits baseball team.

And more!

A premium subscription is needed to view the War Room. If not a member, click on the ad banner below to receive a 60-day free trial.

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3RoZS13b2xmcGFja2VyLXdhci1yb29tLXByZXNlbnRlZC1ieS1m cmFuY2hpc2Vjb2FjaC1uZXQtMTAiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbmNzdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoZS13b2xmcGFja2VyLXdhci1yb29tLXByZXNlbnRlZC1i eS1mcmFuY2hpc2Vjb2FjaC1uZXQtMTAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyMCZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=