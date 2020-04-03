News More News
The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com staff

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• Have transfers taken over the perimeter positions for potential targets each year?

• Does NC State even have a scholarship for one of these potential spring targets?

• Who are some of the women's basketball targets on the recruiting trail?

• Plus a few football-related tidbits.

And more!

Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep reclassed senior forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C.
Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep reclassed senior forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C. (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)

