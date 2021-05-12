 The Wolfpacker's top 25 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

NC State Wolfpack football quarterback MJ Morris
Are the odds increasing for NC State with four-star QB MJ Morris? (Rivals.com)

This week is edition No. 1 of the 2022 recruiting class.

Highlights this week:

• A reshuffling of the top 10.

• A new four-star gets a bump in the top 25.

• The latest information on several top prospects, including four-star quarterback MJ Morris.

And more.

Click here to read the top 25.

To view the top 25, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

