Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A prospect rising into the top 10.

• Two names into the top 20.

• Tidbits on three defensive linemen that may have NC State in their quiet top three.

And more.

Click here to read the top 20.

To view the top 20, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.