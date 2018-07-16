Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30



It's a deep year in terms of talent in the state of North Carolina. We begin our countdown of the top 50 with 41-50.

50. LB Stephen Scott

Scott has flown under the radar but he emerged to us with his standout showing at the Nike Opening when he checked in at 6-foot, 219 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and the shuttle in 4.58 seconds. He also had 79 tackles, including 15 for loss and 9.5 sacks as a junior.

49. OL Isaiah Helms

Helms is a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Lenoir's West Caldwell High who like Scott has flown under the radar, but he was one of the most impressive performers at NC State's summer camp that we saw this summer. He is a pure interior offensive line prospect and could very well be a center in college.

48. WR Chris Toudle

The lengthy, good-sized receiver has a chance to move up the list if he proves last season's late-breakout was a precursor of what was to come. He has improved his times in track this spring and is getting faster, and not many wideouts have caught seven passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a state playoff game against a traditional power like (4-A runner-up) Scotland High. In Toudle's first 13 games of the year however he caught 25 passes for 400 yards and seven scores. Toudle committed to NC State over offers from Maryland and Wake Forest.

47. OL Damarcus Mills

Mills is on the list because of his considerable upside. He looks the part as much as any lineman in the state and at 6-foot-7, 333 pounds ran the 40-yard dash in 5.38 seconds and had a 25.3-inch vertical leap at the Nike Opening in Charlotte, both impressive numbers for someone his size. He's raw as a line prospect however.

46. LB Jaylen Hudson

We had one source compare Hudson to former NC State starting linebacker Rodman Noel, who received a camp invite in the NFL. Hudson was a standout during the summer camp season, earning offers from NC State, Wake Forest and East Carolina among the four schools he stopped at (UNC was the lone not to offer). He is an athletic but still raw football player who will be an outside linebacker probably in college. He committed to Wake Forest over NC State.

45. ATH Demetrius Mauney

Mauney is a good athlete that registered a triple-digit Nike Rating at The Opening Regional in Charlotte (anything above 100 is considered very good and Mauney ended up with a 100.20, highlighted by a 34.6-inch vertical leap). But he's also just a good football player. He rushed for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 63 tackles, including 14 for loss, as a junior. He has committed to Purdue.

44. LB Jaylon Sharpe

Sharpe thus far has mainly been recruited by mid-majors, but he looks the part of a Power Five linebacker. He's a good-sized linebacker that runs well. Somebody is going to get a nice steal.

43. OL Jaylen Nichols

Nichols is somewhat like Mills in that he rates highly in the projection department. He's a legit 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. He may not move as well as Mills, but he is a more polished offensive tackle at this point. Nichols was an early verbal commitment to South Carolina.

42. DT/OL Gio Paez

There's a lot to like about Paez — he's tough, a good athlete and you can tell he loves football. As a junior, Paez had 53 tackles, including 16 for loss and nine sacks. Athletically Paez might be better suited to play offensive line in college, but he showed us enough at the Rivals 3-Stripe Challenge in Charlotte that we believe he could play defensive tackle, which might be his preference. He committed to Wisconsin over Kentucky, NC State, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

41. DT Keziah Everett