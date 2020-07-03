In April, we released our NC State All-NFL defense team of former Wolfpack players that went on to have the best NFL careers in terms of accomplishments, years started and overall longevity in the league. The list included former and current Pack Pros such as former No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams, Dewayne Washington and Vaughan Johnson. Although the list was difficult to narrow for the defense, selecting an offensive lineup was equally challenging. A tough decision had to be made at quarterback considering the options of former Wolfpack signal-callers with legendary NFL careers such as Russell Wilson, Roman Gabriel and Philip Rivers. NC State has also produced its fair share of pro talent on the offensive line. With current Pack Pros such as Kelvin Harmon, Jaylen Samuels, Nyheim Hines, Garrett Bradbury, Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Finley, Joe Thuney, J.R. Sweezy, Jakobi Meyers, Will Richardson and most likely many more to come, the list may change one day. Here is our NC State All-NFL offense team as it stands today:

Quarterback: Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. (USA Today Sports)

The fourth overall pick of the San Diego Chargers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers enters his seventeenth NFL season in 2020 as the likely starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. After spending the previous 16 years with the Chargers franchise, the last 14 of which as the organization’s starting quarterback, Rivers ranks sixth all-time in the NFL for career passing yards with 59,271. He only trails a list of Hall of Fame-caliber signal callers: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Rivers led the league in passing touchdowns in 2008, passing yards in 2010 and completion percentage in 2013. The gunslinger led the Chargers to the playoffs six times as a starter and took the franchise as far as the AFC Championship game in the 2007 season. He has also garnered the reputation of being one of the league’s most notorious trash-talkers despite being adamant about avoiding profanity. Honorable Mentions: Russell Wilson and Roman Gabriel

Running back: Ted Brown

Ted Brown is the all-time rushing leader at NC State and spent eight seasons in the NFL.

The all-time rushing leader in school history at NC State during his four-year college career from 1975-1978, Brown was selected with the 16th pick in the first round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. While Brown went on to have a solid eight-year career, seven of which as a starter for the Vikings, his time in the NFL is often overshadowed by his historic college career as a four-time All-ACC selection and an All-American as a senior. His best season came in 1981 when he gained 1,063 rushing yards and caught 83 receptions for another 694 yards. In two seasons in 1980-1981, Brown gained 2,292 yards from scrimmage and accumulated 18 total touchdowns. Following the 1981 season, Brown accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling a revolver. His injury required surgery to remove bullet and wood fragments from his upper leg, an operation that put his career in jeopardy. While Brown returned for five more seasons in the NFL following the accident, 1981 marked the last time he was able to play a full 16-game schedule. His usage dropped each year following his leg surgery and he eventually retired as a career Viking following the 1986 season.

Fullback/RB2: Alex Webster

Alex Webster was a two-time All-NFL selection in the 1950s. (Giants.com)

Nicknamed “Big Red”, Webster is one of the throwback selections from the gridiron on the list of former NC State players that went on to have elusive pro careers on offense. After earning a full-ride scholarship to NC State in 1948, which was not nearly as common as it is today, Webster was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 123rd overall pick in the 11th round of the 1953 NFL Draft. Instead of relocating to D.C. from Raleigh, Webster instead traveled to the international neighbor to the north, Canada. Big Red played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadien Football League before returning to the United States to play with the New York Giants in 1955. It didn’t take long for him to find his stride back in the States. Webster went on to become a two-time second-team All-NFL selection in 1955 and 1956, and later was selected to two Pro Bowls in 1958 and 1961. In 1956, Webster and the Giants played the Chicago Bears in the NFL Championship in what would later be known as the “sneakers game” due to the New York players electing to wear high-top Converse Chuck Taylors in order to perform in the icy conditions. The Giants won the title game 47-7, handing Webster the first and lone NFL Championship of his 10-year career in the league.

Wide receiver: Torry Holt

Torry Holt was a part of the Rams "The Greatest Show on Turf", the nickname for the team's explosive offense. (Sports Illustrated)

NC State’s all-time leader in almost every receiving statistic, Torry “Big Game” Holt went on to have an equally historic NFL career and is considered in modern times as a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate. Selected sixth overall in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, Holt went on to help “The Greatest Show On Turf”, the nickname for the Rams explosive offense, win Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans in his rookie season. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Holt proved to be one of the league’s top receivers during his nine-year stretch with the Rams from 1999-2008. He later made brief stops in Jacksonville and New England in 2009 and 2010, respectively, before retiring as a Ram on a ceremonial contract in 2012. The 6-foot, 200-pounder led the NFL in receiving yards in 2000 and 2003 and also led the league in receptions in 2003. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2003, a second-team All-Pro in 2006 and was selected on the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s. When he retired in 2012, he was ranked 10th all-time in NFL receiving yards with 13,382 and 13th all-time in receptions with 920.

Wide receiver: Mike Quick

Mike Quick trading card from the 1980s.

A North Carolina native, Quick was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. A career Eagle that played nine seasons in the NFL, Quick went on to be a five-time Pro Bowler. His best season came in 1983 when he led the league in receiving yards with 1,409 and was named a first-team All-Pro selection. In 1985, he finished second in the league for receiving yards with a total of 1,247 and was again named a first-team All-Pro pick. Quick ties the NFL record for the longest touchdown completion in league history with his 99-yard touchdown catch in 1985 from quarterback Ron “Jaws” Jaworski. He was also the first wide receiver in Wolfpack history to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver: Haywood Jeffires

Haywood Jeffires trading card from the early 1990s.

In what would turn out to be a 10-year pro career, Jeffires took three seasons to become a regular starter for the Houston Oilers after the franchise selected him with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He would go on to lead the league in receptions in 1991, the same season he was selected to his first of two All-Pro teams. He was selected once again in 1992 and was a three-time Pro Bowler from 1991-1993. Pass-catching honorable mentions: TE Lin Dawson, WR Jerricho Cotchery

Center: Ted Larsen

Ted Larsen spent 10 seasons in the NFL. (USA Today)

The top center in terms of an NFL career among former Wolfpack players, Larsen was the sixth round selection of the New England Patriots with the 205th overall selection of the 2010 Draft. In 10 pro seasons, Larsen has started in 88 games and made an appearance in 137 for five different franchises. He was later waived by the Patriots in the fall after he was drafted and claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his hometown team where he played his first four NFL seasons. Larsen went on to make stops in Arizona, Miami and Chicago (twice) and is currently a free agent.

Guard: Jim Ritcher

No. 51 Jim Ritcher (left) spent 16 seasons in the NFL.

Considered the best all-time offensive lineman at NC State with his jersey No. 51 retired at Carter-Finley Stadium. He went on to be a first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills with the 16th overall pick of the 1980 NFL Draft. A 16-year pro, Ritcher spent 14 of those seasons in Buffalo and is honored on the Bills Wall of Fame. In 218 career appearances, he started in 167 and played a majority of his pro career at left guard. After becoming a regular starter for the Bills in his fourth season, Ritcher was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1991 and 1992.

Guard: Joe Thuney

Joe Thuney was named a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019. (USA Today)

Although he’s only played four NFL seasons so far as a current player in the NFL, Thuney has made the most of his pro career so far after starting in all 64 games he’s played. A four-year starter for the New England Patriots at left guard, Thuney already has two Super Bowl rings (LI and LIII). The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder was named a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and was also selected by the Pro Football Writers Association to the All-Rookie team in 2016.

Tackle: Derrell Dess

Darell Dess trading card from the 1960s.

An All-ACC guard in the 1950s, Dess was selected 126th overall by the Washington Redskins in the 11th round of the 1958 NFL Draft. Dess went on to have a 12-year career in the NFL, most of which with the New York Giants. After being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers from Washington before playing a pro snap, Dess went to New York in his second season. In 146 career appearances, Dess started in 102 games as a guard or tackle and was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1962 and 1963.

Tackle: Sean Locklear