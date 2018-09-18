Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 09:21:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker's daily newsstand: Sept. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: NC State at Marshall ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren and NC State football get back to work

• The Wolfpacker — Former Florida State QB commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Updates from Dave Doeren's press conference ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 2

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commits C.J. Clark and Ikem Ekwonu ($)

• Charlotte Observer — Ten things to know about Marshall football

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State defensive backs follow parallel paths to Guilford County Hall of Fame

• GoPack.com — NC State-Virginia Game Time Announced

• GoPack.com — Know Your Opponent: Week 4 - Marshall

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Fifth In First RPI Of Season

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Weekly with Dave Doeren Moved to Tuesday

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Thank you for cancelling the game

• Technician — Doeren on Hurricane Florence, Marshall, Cary Angeline

• Technician — Former Florida State quarterback Hockman transfers to NC State

