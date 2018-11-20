The Wolfpacker's daily newsstand: Nov. 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 13
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive-minded Saint Peter's plays at NC State tonight
• The Wolfpacker —Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Louisville ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State prepare for rivalry week
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 11
• The Wolfpacker — Recap from Dave Doeren's weekly press conference ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 52, Louisville 10
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football is up and UNC is down, but it all can change in a flash
• Raleigh News & Observer — Syracuse loss to Notre Dame opens the door for NC State to make a better bowl game
• Technician — ‘It probably saved my job’: Doeren, Wolfpack return to Kenan two years after turning point game
• Technician — Finley, Harmon break school records in big wins
• Technician — Saint Peter's up next for men's basketball
• Technician — Pack Pros: Wilson shines under Thursday night lights
• Technician — Doeren: 'I want us to play our type of football'
• GoPack.com — PACK BACK IN PNC ARENA TUESDAY TO HOST SAINT PETER'S
• GoPack.com — BRADBURY NAMED ACC OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
• GoPack.com — PARCHMENT NAMED ACC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Tweets of the day
Happy Tuesday! Be sure to check out The Daily for the latest sports updates on @PackWrestle @NCStateHockey & @PackWomensBball before break. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!https://t.co/AawM9BgbiD— PackTV (@intothepack) November 20, 2018
On our way to the @CancunChallenge!! #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/QjLOxjJBOg— #15 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 20, 2018
Thank you so much @PackXC and @Wolfpack_TF ❤️ This made our night, so grateful for our Wolfpack family! pic.twitter.com/xScrgqT25V— Sydney Wootten (@SydWoo12) November 20, 2018
The Arkansas players who chatted up the Miss State dance team shouldn't have been suspended ... they should have been named captains. College football has lost its oversensitive mind https://t.co/jZAuhCq0CX— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 20, 2018
BREAKING: Amazon bids for 22 regional sports networks Walt Disney must divest in Fox deal; Amazon, Blackstone also join Yankees with bids for YES Network; 2nd round bids expected before year-end - sources https://t.co/JQRAEQLQkp— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 20, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook