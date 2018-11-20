Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 10:00:09 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker's daily newsstand: Nov. 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 13

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive-minded Saint Peter's plays at NC State tonight

• The Wolfpacker —Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Louisville ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State prepare for rivalry week

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 11

• The Wolfpacker — Recap from Dave Doeren's weekly press conference ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 52, Louisville 10

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football is up and UNC is down, but it all can change in a flash

• Raleigh News & Observer — Syracuse loss to Notre Dame opens the door for NC State to make a better bowl game

• Technician — ‘It probably saved my job’: Doeren, Wolfpack return to Kenan two years after turning point game

• Technician — Finley, Harmon break school records in big wins

• Technician — Saint Peter's up next for men's basketball

• Technician — Pack Pros: Wilson shines under Thursday night lights

• Technician — Doeren: 'I want us to play our type of football'

• GoPack.com — PACK BACK IN PNC ARENA TUESDAY TO HOST SAINT PETER'S

• GoPack.com — BRADBURY NAMED ACC OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

• GoPack.com — PARCHMENT NAMED ACC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

• GoPack.com — THANK YOU, SENIORS!

{{ article.author_name }}