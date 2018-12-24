Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-24 10:11:26 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker's daily newsstand: Dec. 24

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Crown Town Classic: Jalen Cone dazzles, Isaiah Todd produces

• The Wolfpacker — Scoring machine Cam Thomas drawing plenty of interest

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 8

• Winston-Salem Journal — State-champion East Forsyth represented well on annual All-Northwest Football Team

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Nineteen

• GoPack.com — Markell Johnson Named ACC Player of the Week

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}