The Wolfpacker's daily newsstand: Dec. 24
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Crown Town Classic: Jalen Cone dazzles, Isaiah Todd produces
• The Wolfpacker — Scoring machine Cam Thomas drawing plenty of interest
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 8
• Winston-Salem Journal — State-champion East Forsyth represented well on annual All-Northwest Football Team
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Nineteen
Tweets of the day
In 25 years in this biz, I have come across many people who are really good at saying the right things. Less common, but more impressive, are really good people who do the right things. Merry Xmas...NC State's Keatts: 'Don't take Christmas for granted' https://t.co/QcyVgK02Ve— Christopher C. Boyer (@CHRIScBOYER) December 24, 2018
Others who had strong performances @crowntownCLA include. Jalen Hood-Schifino, MJ Rice, Jaden Bradley, DJ Nix, Cyncier Harrison, Raquan Brown, Drew Patterson, & Cam Hayes. I also came away impressed with the HC’s of each school. Professional & prepared.— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 23, 2018
2020 Jalen Cone tells ESPN that Ole Miss, VT and Wake Forest have offered. Tennessee and N.C. State are also coming on strong. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zMMZaoWcak— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 23, 2018
Obviously, no @ChuckAmatoShow tonight on Christmas Eve. We’ve also decided we won’t have a show next week…that falls on New Year’s Eve and right at the kickoff of The Gator Bowl. But we still plan on having a show the following week to recap the year.— The Chuck Amato Show (@ChuckAmatoShow) December 24, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook