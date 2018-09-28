TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State vs. Virginia
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
ACC play starts for NC State with a crucial home game against Virginia. The Cavaliers come to Raleigh with a 3-1 record, but its one loss was played in a monsoon at Indiana. Virginia scored a 27-3 win over Louisville last weekend in its conference opener.
The Wolfpacker offers its game predictions.
Matt Carter
By nature I tend to be a glass half-full person, so I took away the positives from the Wolfpack’s 24-13 win over James Madison in the opener while understanding and accepting that there were valid questions from that performance.
After a 41-7 win over Georgia State, I came away thinking two things: Georgia State is really bad and NC State should have been up 41-7 early in the third quarter and not late in the fourth. I believe those two opinions still hold.
But the 37-20 win over Marshall has given me a lot more confidence in NC State.
On the flip side, I probably have less confidence in an easy win over Virginia than I did before the season started. The Cavs’ new quarterback, Bryce Perkins, seems to be the type that can be a difference maker on any given Saturday.
That said, if there is a quarterback playing better in college football than sixth-year senior Ryan Finley of NC State, I’d like to see him. The combination of Finley and the improvement I saw in that win over Marshall lead me to think NC State continues to build momentum and prevails 31-17.
Jacey Zembal
Virginia made a season-changing move in getting Bryce Perkins from the junior college ranks. He could be the reason the Cavaliers have a winning record and reach a bowl game this season. It is a little similar on a smaller scale to when Virginia Tech stole quarterback Jerod Evans from junior college, and he helped the Hokies go 10-4 in 2016.
Virginia is also likely the best opponent NC State has faced this season, with a solid defense and enough playmakers on offense to keep a defense honest. UVA also shows the difference between a head coach in his second year trying to build something, compared to NC State already built and trying to keep pace with last year’s standards.
Add in that the game is at home at Carter-Finley Stadium, and every indicator is pointing in the Wolfpack’s direction. Virginia’s offense struggles when senior running back Jordan Ellis is held in check. The Cavaliers also don’t have an array of weapons in the passing game, meaning more pressure is put on Perkins to make a play with either his arm or his legs.
Virginia’s defense looked good against Louisville, but that is more of a Cardinals issue than anything. Allowing 31 points against Ohio, despite winning the game, and having Indiana freshman running back Stevie Scott rush 31 times for 204 yards and a touchdown in a win is telling. Scott was held to 18 rushing yards last Saturday against Michigan State and he had 70 yards (3.5 yards per carry) at Florida International Sept. 1.
I predict NC State overcomes a slow start and has a smooth 27-13 victory against Virginia.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook