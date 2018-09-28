TheWolfpacker.com

ACC play starts for NC State with a crucial home game against Virginia. The Cavaliers come to Raleigh with a 3-1 record, but its one loss was played in a monsoon at Indiana. Virginia scored a 27-3 win over Louisville last weekend in its conference opener.

The Wolfpacker offers its game predictions.

Matt Carter

By nature I tend to be a glass half-full person, so I took away the positives from the Wolfpack’s 24-13 win over James Madison in the opener while understanding and accepting that there were valid questions from that performance.

After a 41-7 win over Georgia State, I came away thinking two things: Georgia State is really bad and NC State should have been up 41-7 early in the third quarter and not late in the fourth. I believe those two opinions still hold.

But the 37-20 win over Marshall has given me a lot more confidence in NC State.

On the flip side, I probably have less confidence in an easy win over Virginia than I did before the season started. The Cavs’ new quarterback, Bryce Perkins, seems to be the type that can be a difference maker on any given Saturday.

That said, if there is a quarterback playing better in college football than sixth-year senior Ryan Finley of NC State, I’d like to see him. The combination of Finley and the improvement I saw in that win over Marshall lead me to think NC State continues to build momentum and prevails 31-17.