NC State is a heavy favorite Saturday against Georgia State. The spread opened at 24.5 points in NCSU's favor and has only gone up slightly by Thursday. On paper, this is expected to be NC State's easiest game of the year.

Will it turn out that way? The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal offer their game predictions.

Matt Carter

Admittedly, these are the types of games that I least look forward to as a writer or even a fan. Watching a seemingly lopsided matchup has little appeal for me, even when it's the team you are covering or rooting for likely to come out on the winning end.

Then I saw the forecast in the middle of the week that hinted strongly there could be early afternoon thunderstorms near Carter-Finley Stadium around the time the game was being played, sending me chills that perhaps there could be a delay mixed in.

I hope the weather forecasters are off (and they were backing off some since my first glance) because I have good confidence that the Vegas forecasters will not be. There's an old saying, "Vegas knows all." There's a reason why the line is spread so wide.

Athlon preseason magazine ranked Georgia State No. 113 out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Famed analyst Phil Steele had the Panthers No. 119 in his annual. Perhaps Street & Smith’s was most optimistic, picking GSU to end up in the Cure Bowl against Temple for a third time. And now a dollar for anyone who knows what the Cure Bowl is and where it is played.

Falling behind 14 points early to Kennesaw State and needing a final-minute touchdown to avoid a home upset didn't inspire confidence, but to be fair Kennesaw State is a good Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team that is ranked No. 8 nationally at that level.

Perhaps Georgia State can surprise and make it competitive, but I suspect not. Partially because I think NC State's closer-than-perhaps-expected call against James Madison, No. 2 in this week's FCS poll, will result in a more focused Pack putting up a lot more points in week two.

I have NC State winning, 45-17.

Jacey Zembal

The clichés come out when a team struggling like Georgia State comes to town. You could go with “this is a pick your own score” kind of game. The “win the game and don’t have anyone get hurt” contest. This is for “the young players to get some confidence” matchup.

Or my annual dream where college football will reorganize how schedules gets done — probably forced upon by television — and games like Georgia State or James Madison become preseason exhibition games. Then NC State can add Duke, Virginia Tech, or whoever else from the ACC to replace them.

What I do expect is that NC State will do everything in its power to establish the running game. The Wolfpack do not want to go into the huge West Virginia contest with two straight games of struggling running the football. Passing the ball might mean more points get scored, but I see the Wolfpack bypassing airing it out for the express purpose of having that great feeling of knowing they overpowered a lessor foe.

NC State should roll to a 41-10 victory.