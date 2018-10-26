TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at Syracuse
Saturday's game is a significant one for NC State. A win keeps alive the possibility of that dream 11-1 record. A loss and concerns will grow that the Pack could let a good opportunity go to waste.
So what will happen? The Wolfpacker staff offers their game predictions.
Matt Carter
I don't know if there is any suspense on the reader's part when they read these predictions, skimming through the lead up to our projections, but I'll change it up this week and start with the pick: I think NC State wins a nail-biter, 28-24.
Now I will explain why I admittedly do not necessarily feel good about that prediction.
The Clemson game meant a lot to the NC State football team for several reasons, but two in particular: an opportunity to deliver some payback for all those recent difficult defeats and a chance to prove itself as a worthy ACC title contender. Throw in a bye week and the suspense for game day was probably at a maximum level for the Pack. Then came the crushing letdown of an uncompetitive 41-7 loss.
That's what NC State has to recover from.
Now look at Syracuse. Picked to finish last in the Atlantic by just about everyone, the Orange is 5-2 and a win away from its first bowl since 2013. It is undefeated at home (4-0). It just won a thriller in double-overtime against UNC in a game that you wonder if it should have won. Success breeds confidence.
It will be a primetime game with something of value on the line for the Orange. They are apparently expecting a season-high in attendance. It's a national broadcast, and this is a chance to notch a win over a ranked opponent. You can expect Syracuse coach Dino Babers to deliver one of his finer pregame speeches. In case you haven't seen or heard, Babers is good at getting the team fired up, liked he did after the Orange beat Florida State earlier this year and his postgame speech went viral:
You can probably deduce that I'm not a fan of how this game shapes up for the Wolfpack, but I also subscribe to News & Observer beat writer Joe Giglio's theory that this is the new NC State. So I am hanging my hat on that and picking NC State to win.
Jacey Zembal
Before the season started, I would have said NC State wins comfortably. This was the game back in August many predicted the Wolfpack would lose, because of a combination of playing on the road and right after the Clemson contest.
The 41-7 loss at Clemson is enough to give anyone pause on how NC State might react Saturday, but the Wolfpack have been typically okay in these situations. So I still have NCSU winning, but maybe not by as much as I would have a few weeks ago. Adding to the intrigue is that Syracuse might not go with senior quarterback Eric Dungey after redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito played so well in helping the Orange topple North Carolina 40-37 in double-overtime.
I also give credit to the Syracuse defense for having 21 sacks and forcing 17 turnovers through seven games this season. The defense was Swiss cheese over the last three games last year, and lost two quality, multi-year starting linebackers. It would have been easy to predict quite the regression this season.
Instead, the Orange defense — though inconsistent — has improved since last year. I just don't see NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and his cadre of wide receivers struggling two games in a row.
I have NC State winning 34-24.
