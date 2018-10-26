TheWolfpacker.com

Saturday's game is a significant one for NC State. A win keeps alive the possibility of that dream 11-1 record. A loss and concerns will grow that the Pack could let a good opportunity go to waste.

So what will happen? The Wolfpacker staff offers their game predictions.

Matt Carter

I don't know if there is any suspense on the reader's part when they read these predictions, skimming through the lead up to our projections, but I'll change it up this week and start with the pick: I think NC State wins a nail-biter, 28-24.

Now I will explain why I admittedly do not necessarily feel good about that prediction.

The Clemson game meant a lot to the NC State football team for several reasons, but two in particular: an opportunity to deliver some payback for all those recent difficult defeats and a chance to prove itself as a worthy ACC title contender. Throw in a bye week and the suspense for game day was probably at a maximum level for the Pack. Then came the crushing letdown of an uncompetitive 41-7 loss.

That's what NC State has to recover from.

Now look at Syracuse. Picked to finish last in the Atlantic by just about everyone, the Orange is 5-2 and a win away from its first bowl since 2013. It is undefeated at home (4-0). It just won a thriller in double-overtime against UNC in a game that you wonder if it should have won. Success breeds confidence.

It will be a primetime game with something of value on the line for the Orange. They are apparently expecting a season-high in attendance. It's a national broadcast, and this is a chance to notch a win over a ranked opponent. You can expect Syracuse coach Dino Babers to deliver one of his finer pregame speeches. In case you haven't seen or heard, Babers is good at getting the team fired up, liked he did after the Orange beat Florida State earlier this year and his postgame speech went viral: