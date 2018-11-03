Two teams potentially face a crossroads Saturday.

For NC State, it wants to preserve its hopes of a double-digit win season. For Florida State and first year head coach Willie Taggart, it wants to avoid the dubious distinction of becoming the first FSU team in 36 years not to make a bowl game.

Which team prevails Saturday (3:30 p.m. kickoff)? The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.

Matt Carter

The wildcard in the entire equation of this game is the potential that sophomore James Blackman will start. It would be typical “NC State stuff” if Blackman, the starter last season, comes into the game and lights a fire in the Seminoles offense and turns around their year starting with the Wolfpack game.

NC State though has seen (and beaten) Blackman before. He made his first career start a year ago against NCSU in Tallahassee and the Pack prevailed 27-21 after Bradley Chubb made Blackman’s life miserable.

Otherwise, there’s a lot to like about the matchup for the Pack. FSU struggles defending the pass, which should play well for NC State’s offense. The Noles will also be without their top slot receiver in Nyqwan Murray for a half, which may help NC State contain the FSU passing game.

Neither team is especially good at running the football or at stopping the pass. Thus the first anticipation is that this will be a long game with lots of passing. Our second guess is that NC State’s passing game is a little better than Florida State’s, with the offensive line being a big part of that equation. FSU struggles in protection, NC State generally does not.

The hunch here is that two teams are desperate for a win, so that motivating factor cancels each other out. The Pack has home field and a better offensive line in its favor, and that edge gives NC State a 33-28 win.