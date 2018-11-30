Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

A win Saturday against East Carolina practically ensures that NC State will be bowling in Florida in December — in either Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dec. 31 or Orlando for the Camping World Bowl Dec. 28.

So can the Pack improve to 9-3 with a victory. It's heavily favored to do so (by 23 points). The Wolfpacker staff offers its predictions.

Matt Carter

We brought it up in the podcast — this is the third straight week where NC State is playing a team with an uncertain head coaching situation. Louisville fired Bobby Petrino the Sunday prior to playing the Pack. UNC let go of Larry Fedora the Sunday following NC State's win in Chapel Hill.

East Carolina's Scottie Montgomery was fired Thursday after going just 9-26 in three years at the helm, and he's facing some pretty intense heat after replacing popular alum Ruffin McNeill, who went 42-34 in six seasons in Greenville and took the Pirates to four bowl games.

From all accounts, Montgomery seemed well-liked by his players. We expected a fired up Pirates squad Saturday because of that, but the reality is that the two teams playing could end up with inverse records if NC State wins for a reason.

Yes East Carolina had a nice win over UNC early in the season and played a couple teams tougher than expected in Greenville, but on the road the Pirates is an 0-4 squad with a 43-point loss to Temple and a 50-point defeat to Cincinnati mixed in.

NC State has been banged up for a while, and it will have to navigate its two starting offensive tackles each missing a half of action for throwing punches after the win in Chapel Hill last Saturday, but the prediction here is that NC State will pull away for a 44-17 victory.

Jacey Zembal

I wasn't expecting much from East Carolina and that was before the news of head coach Scottie Montgomery being fired.

The only real drama is if freshman quarterback Holton Ahlers was going to play. The former key NC State recruiting target is nursing a knee injury and injury to his non-throwing right hand. With the Pirates' having nothing to play for, it doesn't seem like risking Ahlers' health would make sense. NC State will get its shot against him next year in the season opener anyway.

The magic that ECU had in defeating North Carolina in September has long since faded. In its place is a running attack that might be ECU's weakest in years, though Anthony Scott is a proven receiver out of the backfield, and a pass defense that has struggled. Opposing teams have scored touchdowns on 27 out of 32 times in the red zone, which is an astonishing figure.

Add it all up and if NC State plays with vigor, this one should be over by halftime. The only drama is whether sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley will get extra time in the fourth quarter to pile up stats as a parting gift for all that he has done the last three years.

I predict NC State wins 56-13.

