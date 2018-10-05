It's a game that looms large on NC State’s schedule. Boston College, ranked earlier in the season, is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, and comes to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh before the Pack’s bye week.

The Wolfpacker staff offers its game predictions.

Matt Carter

On Tuesday, I joined a group of reporters in an interview with redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams. His enthusiasm for the game Saturday was palpable enough that one reporter even told him that he seemed like he was ready to play now.

The following day, I chatted with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. You could sense that Ledford was almost itching for game day to get here, too.

I have picked up a sense that NC State is treating this like the big game that it could potentially be for them. For starters, Boston College is the best team NC State has faced thus far (by a lot). The Eagles’ core has been part of a stretch that has gone 9-2 over its last 11 regular season games dating back to last season behind an explosive offense. It those nine wins, BC has scored more than 30 point each time. This year, it has been more than 40 points in every victory.

The two losses were when NC State defeated the Eagles on the road 17-14 last year and then Purdue upset BC 30-13 earlier this season at home.

A win Saturday could push NCSU closer to inside the top 20 of the Associated Press poll, the more credible of the two rankings in my opinion. It puts NC State undefeated going into a high-profile showdown at Clemson. Presuming the Tigers win at Wake Forest on Saturday, that NC State-Clemson showdown would be one of the top five games in the country Oct. 20 and could even be a dark horse contender for the College GameDay assignment.

The enthusiasm level for an undefeated showdown between NCSU and Clemson would be, understatedly, high in Raleigh. You have to get past BC first. It is no secret either, if Boston College’s offense gets rolling, it is tough to beat them. Slow them down, and your chances are much better.

A lot will depend on the health of BC star sophomore running back A.J. Dillon, the truest threat yet to NC State's Ted Brown all-time rushing record in the ACC, but my hunch here is that the Wolfpack rises to the occasion with a 38-26 win.