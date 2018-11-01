Ira Schoffel, managing editor of WarChant.com on the Rivals.com network, talks Florida State with Matt Carter as NC State gets ready to host the Seminoles Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Schoffel breaks down what has been weird times in Tallahassee, how the quarterback situation is shaping up for Florida State ahead of the game, what's in store for NC State when former FSU quarterback Bailey Hockman makes his way to Raleigh and how he sees the game potentially playing out.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, click here to download it.