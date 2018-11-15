The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Howie Lindsey
It has been a weird time for Louisville. Head coach Bobby Petrino was fired Sunday with the Cardinals sporting a 2-8 overall record and winless 0-7 mark in the ACC. It has been part of a season where very little has gone right for Louisville.
CardinalSports.com publisher Howie Lindsey joined The Wolfpacker Podcast to share the feeling in Louisville ahead of Saturday's showdown between the Wolfpack and the Cardinals.
